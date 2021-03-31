State police in Uniontown are still looking for Adam Buddemeyer, who went missing March 19.
Buddemeyer is a white 15-year-old boy, last seen wearing a multi-colored zip up hoodie, blue jeans, a baseball cap and carrying a blue and black backpack. Police said he was last seen in the Connellsville area.
Police ask anyone who has information regarding his disappearance to call 724-439-7111.
In an unrelated case, state police in Washington are searching for another missing 15-year-old from South Franklin Township.
Gage Frame was last seen March 26, wearing a pink polo shirt, a gray hooded sweatshirt, gray McGuffey sweatpants and red Nike running shoes.
Police reported Frame is white, and about 5 feet, 6 inches tall. He could be riding a silver bicycle.
Police ask that people call 724-223-5200 with any information concerning his disappearance.
