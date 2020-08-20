State police are searching for a Uniontown woman who escaped police custody Thursday and may be armed and dangerous.
Two “known associates” became aggressive with troopers, causing a distraction for Melanie L. Baker to escape, according to state police.
The 26-year-old woman was under arrest for felony retail theft.
Her last known address is 8½ Douglas Street. She is 5-feet, 3-inches tall and weighs 125 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes, police said.
She is facing charges of escape, flight to avoid apprehension and resisting arrest in the new case, according to court documents.
Anyone with information is asked to call state police at 724-439-7111 or your local police department.
