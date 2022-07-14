State are searching for two women who stole nearly $50,000 worth of jewelry from a Uniontown business last week.
Trooper Kalee Barnhart, public information officer at the Uniontown barracks, said the women entered Kay Jewelers on Walmart Drive in South Union Township around 12:15 p.m. July 8.
“The two females used some distraction technique with the employee helping them,” Barnhart said. “We he turned his back on the females, they stole multiple pieces of jewelry.”
Barnhart said the jewelry included rings, bracelets and necklaces that totaled around $50,000.
She added that the two women had foreign accents and matched the description of suspects in similar incidents that occurred further east in Pennsylvania.
Crime Stoppers of Pennsylvania is offering a cash reward for tips leading to an arrest of those involved in the theft.
According to their website, video surveillance showed one of the women was wearing a black Calvin Klein shirt, black leggings, a blue hat and appeared to be pregnant; the other suspect was wearing a long white Tommy Hilfiger shirt and black leggings. Two men were also seen with the women before they entered the store.
Barnhart suggested that those working in retail, like jewelry stores, always be aware of their surroundings, refrain from leaving merchandise unattended for any amount of time and consider requiring photo identification from anyone who wants to handle or view merchandise up close.
Anyone with information is asked to contact state police at 724-439-7111 or anonymously contact the Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers toll free at 1-800-4PA-TIPS or online at www.crimewatchpa.com.
