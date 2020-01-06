State police released their data on holiday traffic enforcement, which showed a decrease in fatal crashes over Christmas and a decrease in DUI arrests over New Year’s.
State police in Troop B, which covers Fayette, Greene, Washington, and parts of Westmoreland and Allegheny counties, made 29 DUI arrests during New Years traffic enforcement, which was the second highest in the state. There were 25 crashes in the coverage area from Dec. 31 to Jan. 2, which included six injuries and two alcohol-related crashes. Statewide, there were 460 crashes with one person killed, 87 people injured and 30 involving alcohol in the same period. A total of 279 DUI arrests were made, a decrease from 406 during the same time period in 2018. Troop B was second highest in the state for speeding citations at 656, child seat citations at nine, seat belt citations at 90, and highest in other citations with 1,234.
During holiday enforcement from Dec. 24 to Dec. 26, state police responded to 376 crashes and made 179 DUI arrests.
“Troopers did not investigate a single fatal collision over midweek holiday – a welcome change from last year’s four-day Christmas enforcement period, which saw six people killed in five separate crashes investigated by state police,” the press release said.
Troop B troopers investigated 22 crashes involving eight injuries, with three involving alcohol. They made 11 DUI arrests, issued 74 speeding citations, 19 seat belt citations, issued 14 seat belt warnings and 254 other citations. There were nine criminal arrests. Across the state, police made 179 DUI arrests, issued 1,885 speeding citation, issued 17 child safety seat citations, 181 seat belt citations, 326 seat belt warnings, 3,800 other citations and 195 criminal arrests.
