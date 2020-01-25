A man committed an armed robbery at Sheetz in Bullskin Township Tuesday night, according to state police.
Police are working to identify the suspect, who was described as a white male between 5-feet 8-inches and six feet tall, wearing a red hoodie and blue or black jeans, with a slim build, facial scruff and tattoos on his neck and forearm.
The suspect approached a victim in the bathroom at about 10:15 p.m., pointed a gun at him and demanded his wallet, police said. The victim fled the bathroom to the cashier. The suspect fled in a vehicle headed south on Route 119. It was believed to be a newer Ford Focus.
Anyone with information is asked to call state police Uniontown at 724-439-7111.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.