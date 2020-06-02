State police are seeking additional information about a road rage incident that occurred less than two hours before a homicide at Long John Silver’s in South Union Township May 24.
The homicide suspect, Justin Daniel Rittacco, 21, of North Main Street in Fairchance, allegedly shot and killed Robert Lukehart, 39, firing three shots at him when Lukehart approached his vehicle at Long John Silver’s on Morgantown Street at about 4:40 p.m. Rittacco reportedly confessed to killing Lukehart, but claimed he felt threatened.
Sometime between 3 and 4 p.m. that day, Brandon Kissinger saw his girlfriend, Louise Sutton, in Rittacco’s black Lincoln MKZ near Swaney’s Roller Rink in Fairchance.
Kissinger told state police he followed the car in his black Acura Integra onto Route 857, passed it and stopped in front of it in the road near the Sunoco gas station and Arby’s. Kissinger reportedly walked to the passenger side of Rittacco’s car to confront his girlfriend, who refused to put down her window. Police said Rittacco pointed a gun at him and told him to leave. Kissinger told authorities he returned to his vehicle and drove away.
Anyone who witnessed the incident or who has surveillance footage of the incident is asked to contact Trooper Kristen Zelechowski at 724-415-1013 or kzelechows@pa.gov.
