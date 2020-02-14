State police are asking anyone with information on a Jan. 31 fire at a vacant Twilight home contact the fire marshal.
Trooper Craig Soltis said what started the fire at 172 N. Avenue remains undetermined, but noted it caused $300,000 in damage to the Washington County home and its contents.
A motorist on Interstate 70 saw the blaze and reported it to 911 around 8:30 p.m.
Police said the fire started in a small utility room that had an oil furnace and washer/dryer. The owner of the home was identified as Keith Barber, 79, of Charleroi.
Soltis asked anyone who may have information call the fire marshal unit at 724-439-7111.
