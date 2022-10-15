Pennsylvania State Police announced troopers seized more than 2,000 pounds of drugs at a value of more than $13 million in the third quarter of 2022.
Troopers seized more than 108 pounds of cocaine, 144 pounds of methamphetamines, 85 pounds of fentanyl and more than 65,000 assorted narcotic pills.
State police also collected 698 pounds of prescription and other medication as part of its drug take-back program during the third quarter.
There are 65 drug take-back boxes at state police stations throughout the commonwealth, providing a safe way to dispose of unused or unwanted medication 24 hours a day, seven days a week, according to troopers.
