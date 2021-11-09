State police are investigating thefts from multiple storage facilities throughout southern Fayette County, and asked renters to check units for missing items.
Police said the thefts mainly took place at facilities in Uniontown, Smithfield or Hopwood between Sept. 1 and Nov. 1.
According to a release, renters should check even if the lock or locking mechanism does not look damaged.
In some cases, police said, burglars got into units without damaging the lock.
Police are also seeking owners of property that might have been recovered.
Anyone with information or questions can call Trooper Tonya L. Wroble at 724-439-7111.
