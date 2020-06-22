A man who allegedly fled state police on an ATV while intoxicated is facing charges after reportedly hitting a pursuing police vehicle in Fairchance early Sunday.
Fredrick Charles Tanner, 45, of Kondrla Lane was spotted at about 12:30 a.m. driving a Polaris XP 1000 on Georges Fairchance Road after state police were called for a disturbance, according to court documents.
He tried to make a left turn onto Lyons Road as the state police vehicle attempted to pass him and hit the police vehicle, disabling it, and then fled by turning right onto Green Street, according to the affidavit of probable cause filed in his case. He allegedly continued to flee onto Ash Street, where he was taken into custody. He showed signs of intoxication and reportedly admitted to drinking alcohol.
Tanner told police he was driving to his truck on Lyons Avenue. He consented to a blood draw to determine his blood-alcohol content, court documents indicated. Police did not detail the extent of damage to the police vehicle.
Tanner is charged with fleeing or attempting to elude officer, DUI and accident involving property damage. He was arraigned before on-call Magisterial District Judge Richard A. Kasunic II, who set bail at $15,000.
