A suspect left behind a trail of evidence including his pajamas after robbing Circle K in South Union Township Sunday night, state police said.
The suspect paid for a $1.05 fountain drink before reportedly robbing the 22 Dixon Boulevard convenience store, stealing about $2,000 around 9 p.m. He threatened to use a firearm, but did not display one, police said.
The suspect fled behind Mount Vernon Bowl and though the parking lot of Magisterial District Judge Jennifer Jeffries office, where he was caught on surveillance footage, according to state police. He removed his clothing and continued to flee in a white T-shirt and shorts. Police collected his outer clothing into evidence.
The suspect was wearing an orange zip-up hooded sweatshirt, a white face mask, black sneakers and blue striped pajama bottoms during the robbery, police said.
Anyone with information is asked to call state police in Uniontown at 724-439-7111 or Fayette County Crime Stoppers at 724-320-2042.
