State Rep. Matthew Dowling filed a complaint with the Fayette County Election Board, claiming his challenger in the primary omitted necessary information from political signs.
The signs read “Trump Supporters Against Matt Dowling Act 77,” referring to the legislation that expanded mail-in voting to all Pennsylvanians.
In a brief statement Tuesday, challenger Ryan Porupski said there’s no disclaimer on the signs because they aren’t linked to his campaign.
While Porupski’s name did not appear on the signs, Dowling’s complaint included a still image from video surveillance of a man putting together one of the signs. Dowling alleged the man in the image is a donor listed on Porupski’s campaign finance report.
“Signs are required to have a ‘paid for by’ disclaimer,” Dowling said on Tuesday.
Dowling, R-Uniontown, filed the complaint Monday.
His letter requested the election board hold a hearing where sworn statements could be obtained from Porupski and his donor regarding the signs.
“I knew this couldn’t be addressed until after the election, but I do think something needs to be addressed so this doesn’t happen in future elections,” Dowling said.
