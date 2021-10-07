A local lawmaker was hospitalized after a one-vehicle crash Wednesday.
State Rep. Matthew Dowling, R-Uniontown, was on his way to a caucus event in Lancaster County when the accident occurred, according to Jason Gottesman, press secretary for House Majority Leader Kerry Benninghoff, R-Centre County.
“He was taken to Lancaster General Hospital and was treated for significant trauma,” Gottesman said in a statement released Thursday afternoon. “Currently, he is in serious but stable condition, and our thoughts and prayers are with Rep. Dowling, his wife and two young sons as he and they deal with his injuries.”
It was unclear where the crash occurred. The Lancaster Bureau of Police said Thursday that they do not have a record of the crash.
A state police public information officer did not immediately return a call to determine if their station responded.
Dowling represents the 51st Legislative District, which includes portions of Fayette and Somerset counties. Fayette portions of the district include the city of Uniontown; the boroughs of Fairchance, Point Marion, Markleysburg, Smithfield and Ohiopyle; and Springfield, Stewart, Henry Clay, Wharton, South Union, Georges, German, Nicholson and Springhill townships.
He has served as a state representative since 2016.
