The state Senate approved a bill that would strengthen penalties against those charged with possession of child pornography.
The bill, passed last week, boosts penalties in cases of child pornography in which the child is under the age of 10 or is prepubescent. This includes penalties for anyone who views, possesses, disseminates, photographs, videotapes or otherwise depicts children engaging in sexual acts.
The bill also allows the state Commission on Sentencing to develop sentencing enhancements for those who sexually abuse children that are known to them.
“This measure is a serious response to an enduring problem that is vile and despicable,” said state Sen Patrick Stefano, R-Bullskin Township. “We must take any necessary steps to stop the victimization of children, and I am hopeful that both the House of Representatives and the Governor will act swiftly so that this bill can become law.”
The bill also creates a special Task Force on Child Pornography to review laws pertaining to child pornography and make recommendations to improve the investigation and prosecution of offenders to ensure the perpetrators of these crimes are held accountable.
In addition, the task force will recommend any necessary changes in state statutes, practices and policies relating to child pornography.
