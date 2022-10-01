State Theatre 100th anniversary events
Saturday, October 1, 2022 2:04 AM
Updated: October 1, 2022 @ 1:48 am
Saturday, Oct. 15: Tailgate in the Park, from 4 to 7 p.m. in Storey Square. The event is prior to the performance of “Rocky Bleier: The Play,” and food and beer will be available for purchase
Saturday, Oct. 22: Celebrate the birthday of the State Theatre with a 7 p.m. showing of “The Wizard of Oz” at the 1920s price of 10 cents
Saturday, Nov. 12: 100th Anniversary Dinner at the Uniontown Country Club. Cocktails start at 5:30 p.m., followed by dinner and live entertainment. Tickets are $75.
Friday, Jan. 13: History of Uniontown and the State Theatre from 7 to 9 p.m. Enjoy old photos of Uniontown from Jack Gates’ collection, with Pete Malik
Saturday, Feb. 11: A cabaret with Rebecca Kaufman Taylor and Friends at 7 p.m. Celebrate the month of love with a night of musical performances.
Friday, March 3: Pub Night for The Irish Comedy Tour from 6 to 8 p.m. The lobby of the State Theatre will be transformed into a pub.
Sunday, March 12: 100 Handbags from 2 to 4 p.m; doors open at 1 p.m. Details for this fundraiser are still being finalized and will be available at a later date on the theatre’s website.
Friday, April 12: Yacht Rock Pre-Party from 6 to 8 p.m. Come to the theatre for drinks and fun in the lobby prior to the Ambrosia performance that evening.
Friday, May 5: 20s night from 6 to 8 p.m. Guests are asked to put on their best 20s garb and come for drinks in the theatre lobby prior to the Paragon Ragtime Orchestra show.
