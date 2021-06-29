The State Theatre of Uniontown was built to be the grandest “picture palace” of many on Uniontown’s Main Street. Nearly 100 years later, it is still entertaining the people of Uniontown.
“When the State Theatre was built, there were multiple movie theaters on Main Street in downtown Uniontown, but the State Theatre was built to be the grandest of them all,” said Executive Director Erica Miller. “A lot of amazing performers have been through the State Theatre, and a lot of amazing movies have played here.”
The State Theatre was designed by Thomas W. Lamb, a well-known theater architect renowned for his acoustic work. It opened in 1922, showing silent movies and Vaudeville acts.
“I think most people grew up coming to the State Theatre to see movies,” she said. “I’m not sure, though, that many in our area are aware of the variety.”
As TVs began appearing in most homes and theater-goers preferences shifted toward smaller auditoriums with multiple screens, the State Theatre suffered and closed its doors in 1973.
After some time, it reopened again as the State Music Hall and showcased music legends like Johnny Cash. However, it closed again after several years.
Then, in 1988, it was purchased by the Greater Uniontown Heritage Consortium, and the State Theatre began hosting Broadway shows, big band performances, symphonies and other live acts. In 2007, the State Theatre started its Classic Film Series “to give people an experience like their parents and grandparents had,” Miller said.
The State Theatre now operates similar to its early days, with a combination of films and live performances. It is home to local dance recitals and high school musicals, in addition to film showings and professional productions. Today, grandparents watch their grandchildren perform on a stage where they watched movies as children. While updates have been completed over the years, Miller said they have kept the original structures and designs.
“The theater and the auditorium looks very much the same as it would have looked back when it opened,” Miller said.
The auditorium once had opera box seats, but she said they were moved many years ago, before the time that many locals would have memories of them.
“There’s a rich history of serving the community for many, many years. Oct. 30, 2022 will be our 100th anniversary,” she said. “That’s a long time for a building like this to be in the community, and we’re proud that it’s still open and serving our community.”
