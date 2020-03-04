State Theatre Center for the Arts in Uniontown is hosting a fundraiser called 100 Handbags from 2 to 5 p.m. March 8 at the theater, located at 27 E. Main St.
WTAE-TV’s Mike Clark and WPXI’s Shelley Bortz will emcee the event. Doors will open at 1 p.m. for people to enter the theater and buy tickets, which are $25. Advance tickets are available for $20 at the box office during business hours, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. through March 6. Or patrons can call the theater at 724-439-1360 to order tickets that can be picked up at the Will Call window.
Erica Miller, executive director, explained, “Each ticket has two chances to win one of the 100 handbags. There are different designer bags and purses: Coach, Michael Kors, Kate Spade, Spartina, Vera Bradley - a variety of designer handbags.’’
During the event, the handbags will be displayed on the stage while ticket stubs will be in a tumbler to be drawn by Clark and Bortz. Tickets for more than 25 raffle baskets will also be available. Refreshments include wine and cheese, and cookies.
This replaces the State Theater’s Bag and Bling Bash, which was similar but the new event will not include jewelry items on the main ticket, Miller explained.
This year also represents the fundraiser returning to the State Theatre after two years offsite.
“It’s a great way to show off the theater to people who haven’t been there before and it’s great to have the event in the theater that benefits from its success,’’ said Miller.
The State Theatre, according to its website, has been serving as Uniontown’s arts and cultural center for 30 years. The theater annually presents a season of professional, nationally touring productions, a classic film series, educational performances, classes and is a venue for concerts and community events.
