The hills will be alive at the State Theatre Center for the Arts in Uniontown this weekend for the presentation of “The Sound of Music.”
John Wagner, artistic director for Summer at the State, said the musical has a cast of 35 actors, including 10 children, and they have been rehearsing since the beginning of June. Five of the characters in the singing von Trapp family are played by children, and the characters are double-cast.
Wagner said he hopes "The Sound of Music" will be a draw for people of all ages, since it has become a classic that people remember fondly.
“It has touched so many generations. Grandparents remember when the movie came out and they passed that on to their kids, and now they, as parents, get to pass that on to their kids as well,” he said. “It's something families can do together, and hopefully the cycle continues.”
Wagner said his favorite part of "The Sound of Music" are the many unforgettable songs by Richard Rodgers and Oscar Hammerstein II. He said "The Sound of Music" highlights the importance of music in people’s lives. With many performing arts activities canceled in the past year, Wagner pointed out that music and live theater are coming back into people’s lives just like it came back into the von Trapp family’s lives in "The Sound of Music."
Daniel Nuttall, of Brownsville, is playing Ralph in “The Sound of Music” and is in his fifth year of participating in summer shows at State Theatre. He said the theater is a welcoming place and plays a large role in his life.
“Summer at the State has really been one of those keystone points in my life that I come to every year. It’s a family atmosphere,” he said. “It gave me a space to be myself, where I could really explore who I am as an artist and as a vocalist.”
Nuttall said getting the role of Ralph was a surprise to him, but he is enjoying playing the character and working with the cast. He said the character helps show the audience the dangers of taking politics too seriously and the dangers of hating others.
“It means something now in the world that we live in,” he said. “It has a very important message behind protecting, loving and being accepting towards others.”
Lilley Murtha, 8, plays Marta, the second youngest of the von Trapp children, and said she enjoys playing a character who is kind and likes pretty things. She said she believes the story shows how important music is to people’s lives.
Her older sister, Paisley Murtha, 12, is playing Brigitta von Trapp. Paisley Murtha said she enjoyed getting to know the other cast members and the history behind the story. She said it is like the characters are bringing music back to the audience.
“It’s close to everyone’s heart,” she said. “It’s sort of like Maria is bringing music and theater back to Uniontown, and it’s really helping us realize that everything is going back to normal.”
Tickets for "The Sound of Music" are $15 for adults and $10 for children. Performances will be Friday at 7 p.m., Saturday at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m., and Sunday at 2 p.m. Tickets can be purchased online at statetheatre.info or by calling 724-439-1360. A link to buy tickets is also posted on the State Theatre Facebook page.
