For the Herald-Standard
Over the past century, the State Theatre Center for the Arts in Uniontown has weathered its share of ups and downs.
During its long history, it’s vied for patronage with entertainment options like radio and television, drive-in movies, mega-theaters with multiple screens, DVD rental giants like Blockbuster and, most recently, streaming services.
While the theatre has closed twice since its doors opened on Oct. 30, 1922, the venue continues to thrive, offering a variety of entertainment options for the enjoyment of Fayette County residents.
To enhance and coincide with the 2022-2023 season, a series of 12 special 100th anniversary events have been scheduled at the theatre.
“We invite everyone to celebrate this historic anniversary with us by attending our performances and events and supporting our fundraisers,” said Erica Miller, executive director. “Through the State LCB, we’ve acquired a special occasion permit, which will allow us to serve beer and wine at some of our centennial celebration events. With the support of the community, we will have the beautiful State Theatre bringing great entertainment to downtown Uniontown for another 100 years.”
According to local historian Carney Rigg, a conglomerate of Uniontown residents formed the Penn State Amusement Company, which built two theaters in Uniontown: the Penn Theater in 1911, and the State Theatre in 1922.
Rigg’s father, Charles Holmes Gormley, was president and one of the founding members in the business conglomerate, along with C.M. McCloskey, vice president, who passed his office along to O. M. Boughner after his early retirement due to illness; J.R.G. Boughner, treasurer; and Frank Monaghan, who later sold his share to Frank Mertz, secretary and general manager.
As a child, Rigg remembers attending many of the films screened at the theatre. She also remembers the basement having a bowling alley and pool tables, which she describes as being in pristine condition at the time. One change she said she’s witnessed over the years, however, is the removal of the loges that used to line the sides of the theater.
According to the State Theatre website, the Penn State Amusement Company commissioned Thomas W. Lamb, the preeminent theatre architect of the day, to design a “picture palace” for Uniontown. Construction began in 1921 and, when the theater opened on Oct. 30, 1922, it was hailed by some as the largest, finest and most beautiful playhouse in Western Pennsylvania.
Following its opening, the theatre began showing silent movies and presenting Vaudeville’s finest acts. The State Symphony Orchestra played in the pit with a $40,000 Pleubet Master Organ accompanying the silent films to fit the mood of the narrative.
Eventually, the popularity of “talkies” signaled the end for in-house musicians and the end of Vaudeville entertainment. The State Theatre was one of the first in Pennsylvania to install a Vitaphone, a sound on disc system, and Movietone, an improved sound system synchronized to the action on film. At the time, the only other city in the state to have Movietone was Philadelphia.
As the Big Band sound emerged, the State hosted some of the country’s greatest musical attractions including Paul Whitman, Glen Gray and the Dorsey Brothers.
As to film, although the greatest names in Hollywood flickered across the screen, and epics such as “Gone With the Wind” drew packed houses, the State’s days as a movie palace were numbered. Television’s growing popularity and the movie theatre trend was turning to smaller auditoriums and multiple screens.
After 50 years, the State Theatre closed in June 1973.
After a number of years the theatre re-opened as the State Music Hall, featuring country and western legends like Johnny Cash, Slim Whitman, Waylon Jennings and the Statler Brothers. The State Music Hall concept, though popular for a time, did not work out, and the theatre closed again.
In 1988 the Greater Uniontown Heritage Consortium purchased the theatre and began presenting a series of nationally touring professional productions ranging from Broadway musicals to big bands, symphonies, dance and dramatic performances. Celebrities who performed on its illustrious stage over the years include Glen Campbell, Anne Murray, Chubby Checker, George Carlin and Melissa Manchester.
In 2007, the theatre began offering a Classic Film Series, showing the greatest movies ever made on the big screen and returning the venue to a “picture palace.”
Additionally, the theatre’s Education Series offers field trip opportunities to school children and is often the first theatre experience local children enjoy. The theatre also hosts professionally promoted concerts, local dance recitals, high school musicals and civic events.
This year, the theatre will stage its customary six-show season, beginning at 7 p.m. on Oct. 15 with “Rocky Blier: The Play.” Five other performances will follow through May 5, 2023, when the Paragon Ragtime Orchestra will take the stage at 8 p.m.
The theater will also screen 10 films in its classic movie season, one Friday a month at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. and present the holiday favorite, The Nutcracker, performed by children from the area.
Additionally, the Main Street Theatre Company will present “A Chorus Line” from Jan. 27-29, “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat” from July 7-9 and “Kinky Boots” from July 28-30.
For additional information, call 724-439-1360 or visit statetheatre.info.
