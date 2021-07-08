The State Theatre Center for the Arts in Uniontown brings back summer performances this year, presenting the Tony Award-nominated musical, “Xanadu,” Friday through Sunday.
With a cast of nine, the show is based on the movie of the same name from 1980. It's about Sonny Malone, an artist who loses inspiration until he receives help from Clio, a Greek muse, and her six sisters. But out of jealousy, two of the sisters try to cause Clio’s banishment by cursing Sonny to fall in love with her, which goes against the rules of Zeus.
Rehearsals for the comedy started in late May. John Wagner, the company's artistic director, said rehearsing for this show and choreographing it brought unique challenges because many of the musical numbers put cast members on roller skates.
“That’s not usually a skill that people come into auditions or rehearsals with, so that’s definitely been a new adventure for us,” he said. “It’s one thing to be singing and dancing around the stage, but then singing and dancing and then being mobile on wheels and you have to end up at certain spots at specific times (can be difficult).”
Wagner said the cast is very committed and worked hard. Daniel Nuttall, who plays the character Sonny, said the cast works very well together and helps fuel each other’s creativity.
“It’s a very positive place to be,” Nuttall said. “The cast is full of so much talent.”
Nuttall said he has enjoyed playing a character that is filled with wonder and creativity. He said the production is full of funny and cheerful characters that have refreshing outlooks on life. He also said he hopes people are encouraged by "Xanadu" to find the positive aspects of life, even through turbulent times.
Executive Director Erica Miller said they are hoping audience members will return in droves now that they are able to perform live again. She said they are hoping "Xanadu" will bring laughter and joy after such a rough year.
“(People) are excited that things are opening up and they want a chance to go out and see a live performance again,” Miller said.
They are not requiring masks for theatergoers, but Miller said they will have seats available for those who wish to be distant from others. To get those seats, attendees must call the box office.
"Xanadu" will be staged at the theater, located at 37 E. Main St. in Uniontown, on Friday and Saturday at 7 p.m. each day, and Sunday at 2 p.m. Tickets are $15 for adults and $10 for children.
For more information or to buy tickets, go online to statetheatre.info or call the box office at 724-439-1360.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.