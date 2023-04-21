State Treasurer Stacy Garrity made a stop in Fayette County yesterday to learn about a local company’s plan to build a new manufacturing area to produce state-of-the-art duct work.
“First of all, it was so nice to drive in and see a full parking lot,” Garrity said of Hranec Mechanical Corporation in Uniontown.
The company provides HVAC services, plumbing, ductwork cleaning, pipe-and-steel fabrication and manufactures ductwork, roof products and their extreme-outdoor ductwork system, Tuff Duct.
Introduced this year, the Tuff Duct system is built to withstand extreme weather conditions while preventing leaks, rusting and corroding.
Owner and president Steve Hranec said the response from Tuff Duct has been pretty positive as they’ve received calls as far away as Texas about the new product.
Carter Harring, the manufacturer estimator with Hranec Corporation, said the company already has big jobs lined up with the University of Pittsburgh and West Virginia University.
“We’re very prepared to meet that demand,” Harring said. “We know it’s going to be a hit because we know the product works.”
The response was so positive that Hranec said they hired a firm to design an 80,000 square-foot manufacturing space on 11 acres of land across from the company’s location on Route 21. He said he hopes to have the new area up and running sometime next year, and added that the new space will help create an additional 250 jobs. The company currently employs 350 people.
Garrity said it’s nice to see a company like Hranec’s continue to grow and expand, adding more jobs to the area.
“I like to come out here to tell people of the different jewels that we have around the state,” Garrity said, adding that 10% of employment in Pennsylvania consists of manufacturing jobs. “A lot of people don’t realize how much we have to offer in the commonwealth.”
Garrity added that she will feature Hranec Corporation with her #MadeInPAMondays initiative, which consists of a social media post on Mondays that highlights a different manufacturer in the commonwealth. She said the initiative started last year and already has featured all 67 counties, with the new wave of featured manufacturers beginning.
Also attending the tour of the company was state Rep. Charity Grimm-Krupa, R-Smithfield, who said to see the business grow and flourish in the 51st District was “heartwarming.”
“This is a wonderful thing for this community,” she said.
Grimm-Krupa also felt proud that the Hranec Corporation is Pennsylvania’s largest ductwork manufacturing facility.
“Sometimes Fayette County gets a bad reputation, but we have hard-working and intelligent people,” she said.
