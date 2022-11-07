For the Herald-Standard
Civil rights icon and Uniontown native the Rev. James Lawson Jr. will be honored with a statue at Penn State Fayette, The Eberly Campus, commemorating his activism in the nonviolent fight for equality.
Lawson helmed workshops that led to the Freedom Rides, the March on Washington, Freedom Summer, the Birmingham Campaign, and the Memphis Sanitation Strikes. He organized the Nashville Student Movement and the Student Nonviolent Coordinating Committee (SNCC), and trained civil rights movement leaders, including John Lewis and Diane Nash.
Penn State Fayette hosted a presentation of the design for the statue on Friday. Lawson joined by video from his California home. He said America is a long way from achieving equality, and that it can only be realized through love and nonviolence.
“We have not yet begun to understand the extraordinary gift of life,” he said. “Each of us is endowed with a life signature. If we could tap into those powers of life and love, we could be astonished by what we could create.”
Artist Vinnie Bagwell, who focuses on African American representational art, was unanimously selected to create the statue. Her design, “I am a man: James Lawson,” was inspired by a statement Lawson made in the 1950s during an interview at a nonviolent protest.
“The heart of racism is the idea that a man is not a man,” he said in the interview, according to Bagwell, and shouted, “I am a man.”
Bagwell said 95% of representational art depicts white men, and 95% of those art pieces are created by white men.
She said she has no problem creating statues to prominent white historical figures, and has done so. But she said she loves to find projects that honor Black people. When she saw the call for artwork commemorating Lawson, she said she jumped at the chance.
Bagwell presented the design on a one-third scale model. The completed project will be about 6 feet tall and made of bronze. The statue has a projected completion date in late 2023. It is being commissioned by The Eberly Foundation and Penn State.
Bagwell specializes in bas-relief techniques to create narrative, visual representations.
Members of SNCC are portrayed in the design on the front of Lawson’s suit jacket, including Lewis and Nash. The back of his jacket includes additional prominent historical figures in Lawson’s sphere of influence, including Martin Luther King Jr. and the Rev. Jesse Jackson.
The background will include peaceful protestors holding signs that say, “I am a man.”
Charles Patrick, chancellor and chief academic officer at Penn State Fayette, said it is a privilege to honor Lawson’s legacy.
“For the campus and region, this legacy tribute is an opportunity to share a vision of peaceful activism and to incorporate Rev. Lawson’s story into the academic and co-curricular elements of the campus and community,” he said.
Lawson was born in Uniontown in 1928 to the Rev. J.M. Lawson Sr., who was a pastor at the John Wesley AME Zion Church in Uniontown, Patrick said. Lawson Jr. refused to register for the draft and faced prison time. After his parole in 1952, he studied Gandhi’s teachings in India.
Lawson said Friday that he believes war goes against the teachings of Jesus and his personal philosophy. Lawson met Martin Luther King Jr. in 1957, who encouraged him to expand his nonviolent teachings.
Lawson condemned political violence, including the attack on Paul Pelosi, husband of Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi. He said acts of violence “make us more fragile that we ever have been in our past.”
“We must purge ourselves of any notion that the power of violence has been more creative than the power of life and love,” he said.
Both Lawson and Bagwell answered questions from the audience on current political issues. One audience member asked Bagwell about the conflicts surrounding statues depicting racist historical figures.
Bagwell said statues that “bow to the Confederacy” have a place in history, but not in prominent public places.
She emphasized that the statues should not be destroyed. Some statues have been moved to museums or gravesites, she said.
“They are a part of history now,” she said. “We are creating new visions.”
