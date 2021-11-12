Veterans Day in Uniontown started off with words from the state treasurer and a state senator concerning unclaimed military decorations and memorabilia.
Prior to the start of Fayette County’s Veterans Day Parade in Uniontown on Thursday, Sen. Pat Stefano, R-Bullskin Township, and Treasurer Stacy Garrity addressed the public in Storey Square over the veteran-related issues.
“Veterans Day is a special day for reaffirming our appreciation to veterans in their willingness to serve, and their sacrifice to the betterment and protection of our great nation,” Stefano said, adding that Pennsylvania has historically answered the call, as the state is home to over 140,000 veterans. “I believe we all have an obligation to honor all veterans and their contributions in both peace and war.”
Stefano, the chairman of the Senate’s Veteran Affairs and Emergency Preparedness Committee, said earlier this week he stood with fellow lawmakers to highlight legislation for veterans.
His bill, SB 849, would ensure those in the military discharged due to a disability would be afford veterans’ preference; he added that the committee advanced measures dealing with veterans disability compensation and increasing allocations for the honor guards for services they provide at military funerals.
Garrity, a veteran herself with 30 years of service in the U.S. Army Reserve with three deployments and two Bronze Stars, said serving her country was truly the honor of her lifetime.
Garrity took the day to remind people of the approximately 500 military decorations and memorabilia, which includes everything from Purple Hearts to campaign medals, that are currently housed in the state treasury vault and should be reunited with the veterans who earned them.
She added that most of the medals come from abandoned safe deposit boxes.
“If the veteran has passed, we return them to a family member,” Garrity said. “Sometimes it can take quite a bit of detective work to find the rightful owners.”
Since she took office in January, Garrity said her office has returned over 250 decorations, and for those hundreds of unclaimed medals, anyone can search the state treasury’s military database and enter the name of a veteran to see if they have any unclaimed medals.
The database can be found at patreasury.gov/unclaimed/.
The military decorations and memorabilia are held in perpetuity until the treasury can get them back to the veteran or the veteran’s family.
“It’s a true honor for me to return these decorations and let my fellow veterans know and their families know how much we respect and appreciate their sacrifice to our great nation,” Garrity said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.