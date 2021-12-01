A local lawmaker was honored by the Pennsylvania NewsMedia Association (PNA) for his continued efforts to make government more transparent.
On Tuesday, state Sen. Pat Stefano, R-Bullskin Township, received the 2021 PNA Advocate of the Year Award.
“Thank you so much for everything you do,” said Holly Lubart, vice president of government affairs for the PNA. “You’ve really done a lot for transparency with the Pennsylvania NewsMedia Association.”
Lubart cited Act 65, signed into law this year, which requires government agencies to make meeting agendas available to the public at least 24 hours before the meeting. Once the agenda has been finalized and posted, the agency may not take official action on any item that is not listed, except in emergency situations or to consider insignificant matters.
“With the 500 school districts and thousands of municipalities, this has a huge impact,” Lubart said.
Stefano said the driving force behind his legislation was a local school board placing a vote for a superintendent on an agenda without giving notice that the vote was going to take place.
“That can’t happen,” he said.
With more members of the public engaged in what local elected officials are doing, and the legislation offers an increased opportunity to taxpayers who want to voice opposition or support for what will be voted on, Stefano said.
“Any time you have an opportunity to keep peering behind that curtain of how our government works, I think it’s always better not only for those who disseminate that information, but for those who need it,” Stefano said.
Brad Simpson, the president of PNA, said they reached out to member newspapers concerning Stefano’s legislative contributions toward increased transparency, and found they supported awarding him the honor.
The nomination letter from Roxanne Abramowitz, the managing editor with the Daily Courier in Connellsville, not only highlighted Act 65, but added that Stefano introduced legislation for transparency from school boards and local and state government.
“He (Stefano) is a great champion of the industry and transparency,” Simpson said. “It was a no-brainer to give him the third-annual award.”
Lubart said Stefano has other similar pieces of legislation out there that she and those in the industry hope get to the finish line the way Act 65 did.
“As humble as I am, the greater cause was to make sure people have access to their government,” Stefano said. “Thank you on behalf of all of us who worked to get this thing through.”
Stefano represents Pennsylvania’s 32nd District, which serves Fayette, Somerset and Westmoreland counties.
