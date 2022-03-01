A Bullskin Township state senator will co-chair the reestablished bipartisan Fire & EMS Caucus, formed to address issues and support initiatives to help first responders in Pennsylvania.
“I’m thankful to have a group of my colleagues who are willing to sit down, listen and work together to address the issues affecting our fire and EMS providers,” said state Sen. Pat Stefano, R-Bullskin Township. “Our first responders do so much for our communities. It’s important that we provide as much as support as we can so that they can focus on their job.”
Stefano will co-chair the caucus with Sens. Katie Muth and Lindsey Williams.
The legislators noted that in 2018, the SR 6 Commission produced recommendations to improve fire and EMS in Pennsylvania. Several recommendations have been implemented but many still require action by the legislative and executive branches.
“Our firefighters and EMS workers – many of whom are volunteers – put their lives on the line and their families on hold to ensure the safety of our communities 24 hours a day, 365 days per year,” said Muth, a Democrat who represents parts of Berks, Chester and Montgomery counties. “The reestablishment of the bipartisan Fire & EMS Caucus gives us a real opportunity to make lasting improvements to our policies and programs that support our firefighters and EMS personnel.”
Currently, there are 19 senators who have joined as members of the bipartisan caucus.
“I came into office as SR6, the latest legislative report on the fiscal health and needs of our first responders, was completed. I have made it a priority to work closely with those EMS agencies and fire departments to understand how the legislature can best support their ongoing efforts through funding and smart legislative solutions,” Williams, an Allegheny County Democrat, said. “I’m thrilled to see the reformation of the Fire & EMS Caucus, which will allow for additional focus on the pressing issues facing the first responders who serve our communities every day.”
The caucus plans to meet at least quarterly and will advocate for issues of importance to first responders across Pennsylvania.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.