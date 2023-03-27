Kelly A. Stepp has announced her candidacy for magisterial district judge, Greene County District 13-3-02, the position currently held by Judge Glenn Bates, who will retire at the end of the year.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Monday, March 27, 2023 3:59 AM
Monday, March 27, 2023 3:59 AM
Kelly A. Stepp has announced her candidacy for magisterial district judge, Greene County District 13-3-02, the position currently held by Judge Glenn Bates, who will retire at the end of the year.
Stepp has cross-filed and will appear on both the Republican and Democratic ballot in the May primary.
Stepp is a lawyer in Waynesburg, where she has been in private practice for the last 17 years. She and her husband, Charles, have resided in Morgan Township for the last 19 years. She is a graduate of California University of Pennsylvania and West Virginia University College of Law.
In addition to being a resident of the district in which she is running and a business owner in Greene County, Stepp has served as president of the Corner Cupboard Food Bank, president of Waynesburg Rotary and president of the Greene County Bar Association.
Prior to becoming a lawyer in 2000, Stepp was a registered nurse and nursing instructor at the Greene County Area Vocational Technical School, now Greene County Career and Technology Center.
She also has mentored high school students as a Moot Court coach for the yearly competition sponsored by the Pennsylvania Bar Association and has mentored several law school-bound Waynesburg University students for many summers.
Since she has practiced law for 23 years, Stepp believes she is well-qualified for the position of district judge.
She is a member of both the Greene County and Washington County Bar Associations, the Pennsylvania and West Virginia Bar Associations and was recently admitted in January to the Bar of the United States Supreme Court in Washington, D.C., a career milestone.
Stepp is dually licensed to practice in both Pennsylvania and West Virginia. She is a seasoned litigator and has litigated cases in front of all three of the currently seated magisterial district judges as well as magisterial and multiple county judiciaries in two states. She also has appeared in front of multiple appellate panels.
Stepp believes if elected she will provide a fair and impartial administration of the law with the firmness and no-nonsense approach she is known for in her practice. She believes this is what the citizens expect and deserve from a judge.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.