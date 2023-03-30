"Pictures From Home" Broadway Opening Night

Steve Martin, left, and Martin Short attend the "Pictures From Home" Broadway opening night at Studio 54 on Feb. 9 in New York. 

 Invision via AP

Steve Martin and Martin Short’s “You Won’t Believe What They Look Like Today!” is a comedy show that redefines the form in unexpected and profound ways. It will be at the Benedum Center in Pittsburgh in September.

