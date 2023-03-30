Steve Martin and Martin Short’s “You Won’t Believe What They Look Like Today!” is a comedy show that redefines the form in unexpected and profound ways. It will be at the Benedum Center in Pittsburgh in September.
Steve Martin, Martin Short bring show to Pittsburgh
MARK HOFMANN
-
- Updated
- 0
