A strong storm that passed through the area around 2 p.m. Wednesday downed a large number of trees, and a lightning strike triggered a fire.
A Fayette County emergency dispatcher said the 911 center was still receiving calls about fallen trees two hours later. She said the trees did not create any serious issues.
About 2 p.m., lightning caused a fire at a building in the area of Snyder Terrace in South Union Township. Firefighters were able to put out the fire and clear the scene.
“We’ve had an abundant amount of calls since 2:30 p.m. and it’s still ongoing,” the dispatcher said around 4 p.m.
The National Weather Service issued a flash flood warning until 5:30 p.m. Wednesday in northwestern Fayette County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.