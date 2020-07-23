A student-led community group in Brownsville is working on raising funds to finally complete an addition to the Brownsville Free Public Library.
“We’re hoping to get the shovels in the ground at the end of this month,” said Rebecca Harvey, one of the sponsors of Brownsville SIA (Students In Action).
SIA completed its $300,000 Cast Iron Amphitheater project in Brownsville in 2017, and soon saw another need in the community, especially for the youth.
For SIA members like Andrew Havens, an idea for such a space came as area students needed a place to work on projects as the only meeting places available with a WiFi connection was either McDonald’s or Dairy Queen.
Harvey said they found out that the two age groups that patronized the library were the young children and the adults as nothing existed at the library to accommodate any teen traffic.
At first, a space was made available in the library’s basement for SIA’s project named “The Teen Space”.
‘The kids were really excited for it,” Harvey said.
Havens said they were already drumming up ideas for the basement project in early 2018, but at the library board meeting the next day, the directors not only loved the idea of a teen space, they proposed for SIA to have it’s own space as an addition on the side of the library.
“My face just lit up,” Havens said. “Not only did the people in the community understand it and supported it, but they were willing to devote to it.”
The planned project includes a 750-square-foot addition which will include computers with high-speed internet access, a collaborative study space, white board, reading nook and other amenities. The students can also borrow instruments and games and access other project materials at the library.
Through grants and donations, SIA was $60,000 shy of the $345,000 needed for the project as of last week and created a YouTube video to help raise the balance of the funds needed.
Harvey said, as of July 22, Dr. Eric Miller, Brownsville Area High School Class of ‘91, agreed to match up to $10,000 for any donations SIA receives from that point forward.
Harvey said not only will such a project bridge the gap between the community and the school, which is SIA’s mission, but to also give a safe place for those disadvantaged students in the area to work on group projects and socialize as well.
Although Havens was a part of the original group that started on The Teen Space project at the library, he recently graduated and said while the benefits are no longer for him to use, he’s happy that it could benefit the next generation of students.
Donations may be mailed to Brownsville Free Public Library, 100 Seneca St., Brownsville PA 15417 with “Teen Space” specified on the memo line.
The SIA organizers have also started a PayPal account to accept donations and can be accessed by visiting www.paypal.com/cgi-bin/webscr?cmd=_s-xclick&hosted_button_id=X7R6ZJPAAC7WC&source=url
