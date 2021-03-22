A group of Carmichaels Area High School students have set up shop in their business development and marketing class — literally.
Ten students started a business called Handcrafted Inc., where they will sell their own handmade scented wax tarts through a website and in their classroom.
Junior student Nick Sholtis said they went through many ideas for products before they came up with the tarts, which release their scent when melted.
“One day, we just covered this board in ideas,” he said, pointing to a giant dry erase board in their classroom.
He said they wanted to produce high-quality products that families could feel comfortable using in their homes, so they chose all natural, organic and biodegradable ingredients to create the wax tarts with, including essential oils.
“If it’s good for the environment, then it is something that we want to incorporate into our business,” said junior Zachary Kerik.
Nichole Morecraft, high school STEAM teacher, said the business is completely student-run, and each student involved has a hand in aspects that they especially enjoy. For example, one student took on the financial aspects of the business and two other students create the digital art for the wax tart labels.
“They all found their natural ability,” Morecraft said. “We try to find their strengths and push them.”
In addition to the wax melts, the students are also creating handmade earrings and masks to sell. Sholtis said it creates more appeal to the website and targets the same demographic to which they are selling the wax tarts.
They are working on their website to make it appealing and easy to navigate, as well as social media accounts to get the word out about their products.
Morecraft said the students received their basic funding of $250 through EdCorps, which helps support student businesses, and the students fund their business with their sales moving forward.
Sholtis said they had to test different essential oils to see what worked and created strong enough fragrances for the tarts. He said that although it took some time to find the right ingredients, they all worked together to quickly get around the challenge.
“When you start off, you don’t really know what works. You want your own original product, so you have to do your own testing,” he said.
Sophomore student Alec Anderson said he is interested in pursuing business as a field of study after he graduates high school. He said going through the process of building a business has helped him learn the basics.
“There is a lot of financial stuff that comes out of this that you typically do not learn in the classroom,” he said. “It definitely helps a lot to show students how to make money outside of school.”
Sara Roscoe, sophomore, said she is glad for the opportunity to gain experience through the business.
“Moving forward, we will be able to get the experience of customer service and dealing with people and learning [how to] market this better,” said Roscoe.
The students are planning on adding additional products soon, including a digital product and air fresheners.
