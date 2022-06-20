The daughter of a deceased Greene County woman filed a lawsuit against the county and the county’s 911 center, claiming a dispatcher denied emergency medical services to the dying woman.
The lawsuit was filed in federal court by attorney Lawrence E. Bolind Jr., on behalf of Kelly D. Titchenell, the daughter and administratrix of the estate of Diana L. Kronk. It names Greene County, Greene County Emergency Management/911 Communications Center and its employees Robert J. “Jeff” Rhodes and Leon Price as defendants.
The suit states that on July 1, 2020, Titchenell received a text message from her brother, stating their mother, Kronk, was “in a bad way.” Titchenell began driving to Kronk’s house, where there is no cellphone service, and called 911 to request help for her 56-year-old mother. The suit indicated Kronk was jaundiced, incoherent and bleeding from the rectum.
The lawsuit alleged the 911 operator told Titchenell that no emergency services would be provided to Kronk because it would be a “waste of resources.”
According to the suit, at the time Titchenell was requesting help, all available emergency vehicles and EMT personnel were at the 911 emergency call center, waiting for deployment to any emergency call.
No emergency services arrived that day, and Kronk died.
According to the lawsuit, the 911 operator did not notify first responders of the medical emergency at Kronk’s house. The suit contended that medical intervention would have either saved Kronk’s life or ameliorated her suffering and allowed for a more dignified passing.
The suit stated the 911 operator had no authority to deny services to Kronk, who was legally entitled to the same access to emergency services as any other resident or visitor to the county.
Titchenell and her two brother suffered intense emotional distress, mental anguish, embarrassment, humiliation and the loss of capacity for enjoyment of life, according to the complaint.
On Friday, Greene County Solicitor Gene Grimm said he was not yet made aware of the lawsuit, but does not comment on pending litigation.
