One of the many staples of summer are scheduled to return as things return to normal: free outdoor concerts in Connellsville and Uniontown.
“The summer concert series is back,” said Barbara Cassel, the president of the Connellsville Lions Club, which sponsors the free concerts at Lions Square Park in Connellsville.
The Storey Square Summer Concert Series in downtown Uniontown with also make a return, after both series were canceled last year due to the pandemic.
Cassel said organizers started planning the Lions Square series in January to secure both bands and sponsors.
“We wanted to be able to offer the series this summer as a service outreach,” she said.
Cassel said they’ve had positive feedback from the community and they’re also expecting good crowds, especially for the fan favorites that will return.
The first concert will take place on June 13 with Echoes, a classic-rock tribute band that’s new to the series.
Returning to the remainder of the concert series includes the Del Sols on June 20, Tane Lynn and Shadow Land on June 27, Wally Gingers Orchestra on July 11, Flying Blind on July 18, High Ryder on July 25, Back in Time on Aug. 1, Shelly McCombie on Aug. 8, Birmingham Band on Aug 15 and Abilene on Aug. 22.
July 4 weekend, the concerts will take place every Sunday in the summer from 7 to 9 p.m.
Cassel said any COVID-19 protocols that are in place at the time of a show will be followed.
One sure change will be for the concession stand that’s run by the Lions Club.
“We have modified our concession menu to limit the number of people working in the stand and are focusing on pre-packaged food and beverages,” Cassel said.
People attending are encouraged to bring lawn chairs.
Sponsored by WVU Medicine Uniontown Hospital, the Storey Square series will kick off on July 15.
“As things continue to trend in the right direction and as more and more area residents have become vaccinated, we are planning a shortened concert series this year,” said Josh Krysak, the director of community relations with Uniontown Hospital.
Krysak said concerts will continue every Thursday evening from 5:30 to 7 p.m. through the first week in September. He added that a full schedule of concert dates and bands will be available in the coming weeks.
The decision came following multiple internal meetings regarding the feasibility of bringing back the concert series, and Krysak added that the hospital’s CEO, Dr. David Hess, is excited about the concerts and is eager to attend.
“Bringing them back was always something we wanted to do, but we wanted to make sure it was the right decision as we continue to put the health and safety of our community first,” Krysak said.
He added that the hospital is hopeful that with COVID-19 cases remaining at a low level and staying low as restrictions are eased, they can find a way to safely reinstate the concerts, engaging with the community, sharing information about their services and enjoying live entertainment.
The community also feels the same way as Krysak said there’s a buzz about the return of the concerts — and getting back to doing normal things.
“We anticipate our crowds to be equal to or greater than those we have enjoyed in years past,” he said.
In terms of restrictions, Krysak said they’re still finalizing the parameters around what restrictions and safety measures might be put in place, including the possibility of masking.
“As we get closer to the first concert, we will make those guidelines readily available to area residents, so they know what to expect,” he said. “It goes without saying that regardless of what we decide around safety protocols for our outdoor concert series, masking remains required inside the hospital by all staff, patients and visitors.”
Like they did in the past few years, Krysak said they hope to have a dedicated food vendor for each concert, and they may have a few new acts that have not been played any of the events in the last six years that will be in this year’s lineup.
