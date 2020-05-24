The Herald-Standard is about to embark on a new era.
Beginning Saturday, May 30, the Sunday edition of the Herald-Standard will be delivered to home subscribers on Saturday and be available throughout the weekend in stores and vending machines.
In addition to comprehensive coverage of local news and the region’s best coverage of high school sports, the Sunday product will include our Outdoors, Wheels and Community sections along with full-color weekend comics and the weekend classified advertising listings.
With the Sunday edition now available all weekend, it will allow readers to better plan their weekend shopping trips, Herald-Standard Publisher Michael Scott said. The Herald-Standard hopes that this will help our local businesses with their marketing as they begin to open their doors to customers again.
News and sports events that happen on Saturdays and Sundays will be available through heraldstandard.com and in Monday’s print edition.
