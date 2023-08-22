Brenda Davis

Mike Jones

Clerk of Courts Brenda Davis is led from the Washington County Courthouse in handcuffs on Aug. 4, 2022, after President Judge John DiSalle found her to be in contempt of court and sentenced her to serve 15 days in jail. The case revolved around her refusal to follow DiSalle’s court order transferring juvenile case files from her office in November 2021.

 Mike Jones

The state Superior Court has upheld the contempt of court judgment against Washington County Clerk of Courts Brenda Davis, citing her “bizarre conduct” nearly two years ago when she attempted to block the transfer of juvenile case files from her office.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.