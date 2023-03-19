Fay-Penn Economic Development Council is seeking public input on local trails as part of the proposed Iron Horse Bridge Park project in Connellsville.
Laura Kurtz Kuhns, executive director of Fay-Penn, said as part of a grant submission for the project, they’re required to undertake a survey of the community pulse of the proposed Iron Horse Bridge, which would transform the deck of the railroad bridge to an area to attract cyclists and pedestrians off of the Great Allegheny Passage (GAP). Once off the trail, they’d enter a space that could include amenities such as serpentine benches, bistro tables and chairs, LED solar-powered accent lights and catenary lights, bench seating and a trellis structure, where vines and vegetation can spread.
The project would also include multimodal urban loop trails that extend into the city of Connellsville and Connellsville Township.
“We’ve received over 400 hundred responses, which was fantastic, with the feedback being overwhelming and positive,” Kuhns said. “It speaks volumes of the level of enthusiasm the area, and indeed the county, has toward this project.”
So far, Kuhns said, they’ve received responses to the 16-question survey from walkers, cyclists, runners, trail groups, existing businesses and potential future businesses.
“You’d be surprised how word is spreading in the outdoor community about this project,” Kuhns said. “In addition to the recreational and health benefits of the project, we see the Connellsville area being a destination, not just a pass-through.”
In February, over 100 people attended the first public meeting about the potential project. From there, Kuhns said, they’ve met with several groups and made the first submission for a U.S. Department of Transportation planning grant for $2 million.
Kuhns said they will receive word about that grant submission in June and, if approved, work such as engineering assessments can begin.
The U.S. Department of Transportation Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity (RAISE) grant can be awarded up to $25 million, which is what organizers are seeking to help fund the project.
Kuhns said it will be a lengthy process from the submission of the grant application to completion of the project, which would be done in phases.
However, she said they remain enthusiastic about the potential impact for the area, which continues to show its support.
“Also, I need to emphasize that we could not be this far along without the support of the communities and officials from the city (of Connellsville), the township (Connellsville Township), and Fayette County,” Kuhns said.
The survey will be available until March 31. To take the survey, visit www.surveymonkey.com/r/HRHT7P3.
