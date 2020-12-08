A Michigan man is facing drug charges in Greene County after state police allegedly found him in possession of a large amount of suspected methamphetamine following a traffic stop on Interstate 79 in Franklin Township.
Martell Deshawn Agee, 31, of River Rouge was charged with one felony count each of manufacturing, delivering or possessing with intent to deliver suspected methamphetamine and intentionally possessing a controlled substance, and one misdemeanor count of possession with intent to use drug paraphernalia.
According to the criminal complaint, state police were stationed at Mile Marker 7 on I-79 at around 4 p.m. on Dec. 1 when they observed a vehicle traveling northbound at a high rate of speed and initiated the traffic stop.
During the course of the stop, the driver, later identified as Agee, gave consent for a search of the vehicle. Police said they found a purse containing a large amount of money and a suitcase that contained two plastic bags with a large amount of suspected methamphetamine.
All occupants of the vehicle were taken into custody, at which time Agee reportedly told police the other occupants did not know about the suspected drugs that were found. He also reportedly told police he had just picked up the “ice” from West Virginia and was traveling back to Michigan, the complaint states.
Police also interviewed one of the occupants of the vehicle, who reported that Agee had given her a large amount of money, which police estimated to total $5,061, to hold and she placed it into her purse, according to court records.
Police conducted a test on the suspected controlled substance, which provided a positive indication of methamphetamine, the complaint states.
Agee was arraigned and placed in Greene County Jail in lieu of $250,000 straight bail.
