A Vanderbilt man was arrested for allegedly shooting a 21-year-old man in the YMCA parking lot in South Union Township at about 7 p.m. Wednesday.
Jeremiah Reed Pletcher II, 21, of River Road allegedly told his dad he shot someone during a fight involving several people. Pletcher was also identified by the victim, Raekwon Kahlil Pratt, before he was flown by STAT MedEvac to Ruby Memorial Hospital in critical condition. Pratt was shot twice in the torso, officials said.
Pletcher was arrested by state police during a traffic stop Thursday evening, according to state police Trooper Robert Broadwater. Pratt had emergency surgery at the hospital, and was expected to survive, Broadwater said.
According to the affidavit of probable cause filed in the case, several witnesses called 911 reporting they heard gunshots in the area. Uniontown City Police arrived first, finding Pratt lying on the ground. Cpl. Delbert Dewitt gave Pratt medical aid before state police and EMS arrived, and Pratt reportedly asked Dewitt, “Am I going to die?” Dewitt asked Pratt who shot him, and Pratt identified Pletcher as the shooter.
A witness told police he heard about five gunshots and saw a white truck with a black trailer attached facing South Mount Vernon Avenue, and a white SUV behind the truck facing the opposite direction. He said he saw the vehicles speeding away in opposite directions. The witness called 911 and ran to the scene near the tennis courts, where he found Pratt lying on the ground.
State police interviewed Pletcher’s dad, Jeremiah Pletcher Sr., who told them his son said he shot someone earlier that day. He said he and others were involved in an altercation and that he shot someone, saying he was unsure if he killed him.
Pletcher did not have a license to carry a firearm, state police said. A state police forensics unit recorded damage to the YMCA building from gunfire. The YMCA has been closed since Sunday due to coronavirus concerns.
Pletcher was charged with attempted homicide, firearms not to be carried without a license, recklessly endangering another person, simple assault, criminal mischief and two counts of aggravated assault.
He has a criminal history including charges of fleeing police, firearms charges, receiving stolen property, and misdemeanor marijuana offenses.
State police filed charges before Magisterial District Judge Jennifer Jeffries. Pletcher was awaiting his arraignment at deadline.
