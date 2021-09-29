A man crashed his vehicle into a utility pole after fleeing from police in Connellsville Tuesday night.
Police were contacted and told the man, still unidentified, had outstanding warrants for his arrest and was armed with a weapon, according to city Mayor Greg Lincoln.
Lincoln, who posted about the incident on his Facebook page, said when the man saw a police vehicle, he drove off at a high rate of speed and crashed into a utility pole.
The site of the accident was believed to be at McCormick Avenue and Route 119.
Lincoln said once the man was removed from the vehicle, he was flown to a Pittsburgh hospital to be treated for injuries sustained in the crash, which caused a widespread power outage in Connellsville.
As of Wednesday morning, power had been restored.
Lincoln said that, at no time, was the community in danger, noting no police officers were injured.
“Just want to thank our police chief and the rest of our police department for handling and containing a very tense situation last night,” Lincoln posted. “Huge thank you to all of our first responders for helping with this incident last night.”
