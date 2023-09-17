Uniontown police arrested a man Wednesday in connection to a convenience store robbery.
- By Jon Andreassi newsroom@heraldstandard.com
-
-
- 0
Monday, September 18, 2023 3:26 AM
Devon Michael Russman, 25, of Uniontown faces felony charges of robbery and aggravated assault.
According to the criminal complaint, at about 3:30 a.m. Wednesday Russman robbed the Sweet Peas convenience store at 104 W. Fayette St. while wielding a knife.
Police said he first approached a female employee outside of the store and grabbed her by the hair. He allegedly pulled out a large knife and pushed her inside.
According to the complaint, Russman went to a second employee behind the counter, threatened her with the knife and demanded money and cigarettes. He left the store with $250 cash and a carton of cigarettes worth $110.
At the time of the robbery, Russman was wearing a black mask, maroon hoodie and colorful plants. A tattoo on his left hand was also captured by surveillance cameras.
Police received a tip after images of Russman were shared online, and arrested him at his home on Farragut Street.
According to the complaint, while searching Russman’s home police found the hoodie he wearing at the time of the robbery, and the carton of cigarettes.
Russman was arraigned Wednesday before District Judge Nathan Henning, who sent him to the Fayette County jail on $50,000 bond.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 3:20 p.m. Sept. 26.
