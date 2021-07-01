The Greene County Sheriff’s Office conducted a large-scale warrant sweep early in the morning of June 25 resulting in 17 arrests.
By noon, a total of 39 warrants had been served. Additional charges are being filed in connection with incidents that occurred while effectuating some of those arrests.
Assisting the sheriff’s office were members of Waynesburg Borough Police, Greene County Regional Police, Greene County Probation, Pennsylvania State Probation and Parole, Greene County Prison SRT, Pennsylvania State Constables, Children and Youth Services and the sheriff’s office’s two K-9 units.
Greene County Sheriff Marcus Simms recognized the law enforcement officers and agencies that participated in making this a productive sweep.
“Deputies and other law enforcement worked diligently today to make this warrant sweep productive. The additional man power aids law enforcement in safely and efficiently serving warrants that would otherwise be a burden on any single department or agency to serve on their own,” Simms said.
“These warrant sweeps continue to prove their effectiveness and will continue to be utilized at the sheriff’s office.”
