A suspended state police corporal will await trial on child pornography charges in a federal prison.
On Wednesday, U.S. Magistrate Judge Patricia L. Dodge found that no combination of conditions could ensure Sean McKenzie, 37, of Perryopolis would attend future court appearances.
Dodge also found that there were no bail conditions that would reasonably assure the safety of the community.
McKenzie pleaded not guilty to allegations that he used a camera to record a young girl undressing, and had hundreds of files of child pornography in his possession. Dodson also ordered McKenzie to have no contact with the alleged minor victim or her family.
Authorities began investigating McKenzie on March 10, when the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children received a tip indicating 215 images of child pornography were uploaded to a Dropbox account. A subpoena revealed that the account was linked to an IP address associated with McKenzie.
Police executed a search warrant at his Fayette County home, and interviewed him the next day. Authorities said he initially denied the Dropbox account was his, but later admitted to viewing child pornography since about 2014.
Police said McKenzie gave troopers a USB drive from his front pocket that allegedly contained the files.
He was initially charged in Westmoreland and Fayette counties, but those charges were dismissed or withdrawn when the federal indictment was filed last week.
According to the U.S. Attorney’s office, McKenzie could face up to life in prison for producing material showing the sexual exploitation of a minor, and up to 20 years in prison for possession of child pornography.
At the time of his arrest, McKenzie worked for Troop T in New Stanton, and was suspended without pay when the allegations surfaced. He enlisted with the state police in June 2008.
