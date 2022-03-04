A suspended state police corporal facing a slew of child pornography charges in Westmoreland County is now facing additional charges in Fayette County.
Sean Ryan McKenzie, 37, of Perryopolis, is accused of placing a video camera in the bathroom of his Cemetery Road home and recording a juvenile girl undressing, according to the affidavit of probable cause filed in his case.
State police said McKenzie had multiple devices containing child pornography, including videos showing the sexual abuse of children as young as 3 years old. He has been suspended without pay pending the conclusion of his criminal case. McKenzie was assigned to Troop T in New Stanton and enlisted with state police in June 2008.
The investigation began March 10 when the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children received a tip indicated 215 images of child pornography were uploaded to a Dropbox account. A subpoena revealed that the account was linked to an IP address associated with McKenzie, the affidavit says.
State police executed a search warrant at McKenzie’s Perryopolis home on Monday, and interviewed him the next day. He initially denied using the Dropbox account, and later admitted he had been viewing child pornography since about 2014, according to court paperwork.
McKenzie was searched, and gave troopers a USB drive from his front pocket that allegedly contained child pornography. A video also showed McKenzie placing the camera in his bathroom, the affidavit says.
In both Fayette and Westmoreland counties, he is charged with photographing, videotaping, depicting on computer, or filming sex acts, 21 counts of child pornography, 10 counts of disseminating photographs or film of child sex acts, and two counts of criminal use of a communication facility.
McKenzie is awaiting arraignment on his Fayette County charges. He was arraigned earlier this week on his first set of charges and is lodged in Westmoreland County Prison in lieu of $500,000 bond.
