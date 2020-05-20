A suspended Uniontown attorney was held for court Wednesday for allegedly creating a shell company to launder money for a purported drug dealer.
Tancredi Calabrese, 32, of Tyler Court contends he was entrapped when he was approached by a confidential informant, who gave him $5,000 and asked him to help organize a business that appeared legitimate.
The investigation began in June 2018 when the FBI Mon Valley office received a tip from a person, saying Calabrese offered to clean his money when he was representing him in a misdemeanor disorderly conduct case. The state police Bureau of Criminal Investigation secured a confidential informant who agreed to contact Calabrese about starting a business and laundering money in October.
Trooper Craig Yauch testified the informant said he owned a deck business and sold “powder,” or cocaine, and wanted to launder $200,000. Calabrese suggested starting a nonprofit, and said he knew people who could sit on the board.
“He said he does it all the time,” Yauch testified.
Calabrese asked the informant for $10,000 for his work, saying “at this point it becomes a criminal enterprise,” Yauch testified. He said Calabrese asked whether the informant was cooperating with police or trying to entrap him. He also asked who referred the client to him, but the informant was able to derail Calabrese from the question, Yauch testified.
Calabrese also met with an undercover officer, who was to act as the head of the company. Yauch testified Calabrese explained the risks to her, and offered her advice on running the bank account, saying she had to follow certain steps “or we will all go to jail.”
After several meetings, Calabrese officially formed the company and wrote its bylaws, Yauch testified.
Police conducted a search warrant at his office, Calabrese Legal Services of 78 East Main Street, on Jan. 28, and took business documents into evidence.
Under cross-examination, Yauch said he did not have evidence that Calabrese laundered or moved money illegally, or that he had done so in the past. During a police interview, Calabrese said he never laundered money before. Shaffer questioned whether Calabrese had taken substantial steps toward committing the crime and whether his client actually had the knowledge to commit the crime. The line of questioning was objected. Shaffer also asked whether Yauch thought Calabrese was sincere when he made comments, such as saying he would take a briefcase with $100,000 cash to the Cayman Islands.
“I believe he was completely sincere that he wanted to launder money for that gentleman,” Yauch said.
When asked after the hearing why he told the informant he laundered money “all the time,” Calabrese said, “I saw an opportunity.”
“It’s called ‘puffing,’” added Shaffer.
“I needed the $5,000, and he sat $5,000 in cash right in front of me. It’s hard for people to refuse, let alone people dealing with that particular medical problem,” Calabrese said, referring to a drug addiction for which he is in recovery.
“This is definitely entrapment. I’m being entrapped here,” he said.
Shaffer compared his client to automaker John Z. DeLorean and his high-profile drug case in 1982.
“The most infamous case of entrapment in the history of America is the United States v. John DeLorean. The government put in Mr. DeLorean’s mind that if he would smuggle a ton of cocaine, he could profit and be able to help his company in the throes of bankruptcy,” Shaffer said. “The only difference between John DeLorean and my client was John DeLorean was motivated by greed and my client was struggling with a medical problem.”
Calabrese was temporarily suspended as an attorney pending a state Supreme Court order in March, pending the conclusion of the case. He is charged with with dealing in the proceeds of unlawful activities, criminal attempt to deal in the proceeds of unlawful activities, unsworn falsification to authorities and tampering with public records. Calabrese is free on a $50,000 unsecured bond.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.