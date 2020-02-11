A Sutersville man was charged with rape after he allegedly sexually assaulted two girls for two years.
State police alleged Ronald Edmund Styche III, 41, abused the the girls, ages 9 and 12, starting in 2017. He was charged with rape, statutory sexual assault and two counts each of aggravated indecent assault and indecent assault before Magisterial District Judge Charles Christner on Monday.
Police said they interviewed the children last month about the alleged inappropriate contact. The 12-year-old told police Styche abused her on 15 occasions, according to court paperwork.
Styche is currently lodged in the Westmoreland County Prison with bond set a $500,000.
He is scheduled for a preliminary hearing before Christner at 10 a.m. Feb. 24.
