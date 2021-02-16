A Realtor with SWC Realty has been named as the Fayette County Board of Realtors’ 2020 Rookie of the Year.
Jackie Wilson of Uniontown has had an interest in being a Realtor for over 20 years, but a life-changing experience in 2018 caused her to become an independent contractor with SWC Realty in February 2019.
Her two years at SWC Realty proved to have many challenges and curve balls thrown at her in order to get to that closing table as no two real estate transactions are alike.
“But the challenges are heavily outweighed by the reward,” she said, adding that helping someone achieve their goal of buying or selling a home is in itself a rewarding experience.
Wilson recalls one such transaction where she was able to help a single mother get out of HUD housing and buy her own home for her and her children.
“It was a really rough road that seemed to take forever,” Wilson said, adding that the transaction pulled at her every heartstring. “But the end result was a very emotional Realtor and a very, very happy new homeowner.”
As with many, the year 2020 came with many surprises for Wilson because of COVID-19, especially with everything shut down for a long period of time.
“As soon as Fayette County went green, my real estate transactions exploded,” she said. “I never dreamed that I would end up being a multimillion-dollar producer my rookie year.”
She added that she was thrilled to find out she achieved the rookie of the year award, figuring she had a good shot at it, but also knew other Realtors were out there and also having a fantastic year.
“Jackie Wilson is a go-getter,” said Scott Cavinee, the broker with SWC Realty, adding it wasn’t a surprise that Wilson received the award. “She is everything our buyers and sellers want in an agent – availability, knowledge of the process and ethics. We are super proud to have Jackie Wilson at SWC Realty.”
Wilson said she could not have achieved the award without each and every one of her clients.
“It has been such a wonderful and rewarding experience working with you to achieve your real estate goal,” she said, thanking her clients for their trust in her. “And being a part of some of the happiest moments of your lives is beyond an amazing feeling that no words can even describe.”
Wilson is also a board member with Fayette County Crime Stoppers, and she lives in Uniontown with her husband, Jimmy, and her son, Jonathan.
