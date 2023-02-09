Greensburg Civic Theatre continues its 71st season with the Stephen Sondheim musical “Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street.”
'Sweeney Todd' to be staged at Greensburg Civic Theatre
- By Mark Hofmann mhofmann @heraldstandard.com
Thursday, February 9, 2023 3:53 PM
Updated: February 9, 2023 @ 3:44 pm
Thursday, February 9, 2023 3:53 PM
Sweeney Todd, an unjustly exiled barber, returns to 19th century London, seeking vengeance against the lecherous judge who framed him and ravaged his young wife. The road to revenge leads Todd to Mrs. Lovett, a resourceful proprietress of a failing pie shop, above which, he opens a new barber practice. Mrs. Lovett’s luck sharply shifts when Todd’s thirst for blood inspires the integration of an ingredient into her meat pies that has the people of London lining up... and the carnage has only just begun.
Performances will take place at 8 p.m Feb. 10 and 11 and 2 p.m. Feb. 12 at the Greensburg Garden & Civic Center, 951 Old Salem Road, Greensburg.
Advance tickets are $18 with discounts for those 55 and over at $16 and students at $13; tickets are an additional $2 if purchased at the door, subject to availability.
Tickets can be purchased online at GGCCevents.org or 724-836-8000.
