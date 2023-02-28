Fayette County Tax Collectors’ Association reminds property owners and primary residents of Fayette County that the deadline to submit applications for the Homestead/Farmstead Exemption is Wednesday.
Tuesday, February 28, 2023 1:27 PM
Fayette County Tax Collectors’ Association reminds property owners and primary residents of Fayette County that the deadline to submit applications for the Homestead/Farmstead Exemption is Wednesday.
Anyone who has applied and received the homestead/farmstead exemption credit last year is not required to take any further action unless there was a transfer of property or if the use of the property has changed.
Applications can be obtained by logging on to property.co.fayette.pa.us, visiting the Fayette County Assessment Office or contacting a local tax collector or office.
Completed applications must be sent to Fayette County Assessment Office, Homestead/Farmstead, 61 E. Main St., Uniontown, Pa., 15401. Applications can be faxed to 724-430-1356.
Applicants are reminded to include their mailing address as well as their physical address, phone number and parcel number.
Those with questions can contact their local tax collector or the assessment office at 724-430-1350.
