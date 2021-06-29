The Dunbar Township Tax Office reminds all property owners that the last day to pay county/township real estate and per capita tax without penalty is Wednesday, June 30.
The office will have extended hours from 10:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday. All payments postmarked June 30 will be accepted. Taxpayers can also pay online by visiting allpaid.com.
Pennsylvania law states that failure to receive a tax notice does not relieve taxpayers from their responsibility to pay the taxes due. The tax office can fax, email or text a copy of the notice upon request. Property owners can call the office at 724-626-0804, email dunbartownshiptaxoffice@yahoo.com or text 724-323-3834.
