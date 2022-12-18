haley 1

Courtesy of California Area School District

California Area High School Spanish teacher Haley Bashada McLaughlin, left of the Jake from State Farm cut-out, was awarded the Liberty National Museum Teacher As Hero Award at a recent ceremony held at the high school and attended by McLaughlin’s AP Spanish students. From left are principal Josh Pollock, while right is State Farm agent Dax Thomas, who presented McLaughlin with the award. The AP Spanish students include Steven Gwyn, Saniya Metcalf-Harris, Amari Owens, Amaya Owens, Delaney Ruth, Abby Salzman, Samya Settles, Erika Shonts, Samantha Smichnick, Zion Tapper, Amber Terry, Kai Vanderlaan, Kirrah Yeardie, and Alexis Zemba.

 Courtesy of California Area School District

The students in Haley Bashada McLaughlin’s Spanish classes already know she’s a hero – or héroe. And it’s now been confirmed.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.