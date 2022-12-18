The students in Haley Bashada McLaughlin’s Spanish classes already know she’s a hero – or héroe. And it’s now been confirmed.
McLaughlin, a Spanish teacher at California Area High School, was recently announced as a winner of the National Liberty Museum’s 2022 “Teacher As Hero” Award.
She was one of 10 educators across the country who was recognized with the Teacher As Hero award.
Sponsored by State Farm, the Teacher As A Hero award honors teachers for their extraordinary efforts that impact the lives of their students, schools, and communities.
McLaughlin and the others were recognized at a virtual award ceremony on Dec. 10.
Additionally, State Farm agent Dax Thomas presented McLaughlin with the Teacher As Hero glass trophy at an award presentation on Dec. 2 at the high school, with students from her AP Spanish class – and a cutout of Jake from State Farm – in attendance.
McLaughlin was delighted, but surprised, when she was notified she had been selected as a Teacher As Hero.
“I actually got an email from the National Liberty Museum congratulating me on the award, and I thought it was spam email, but I read more and saw our superintendent, Dr. Laura Jacob had nominated me, and I thought it must be real,” said McLaughlin. “I was super excited.”
Jacob said McLaughlin is well-deserving of the award.
“She is a tremendous educator. Kids are absolutely engaged in her classroom,” said Jacob. “They love Spanish class and they love going to her class, and every time you go in there she just has that energy that brings the classroom to life.”
This year, McLaughlin’s highest Spanish class became an AP course, and students can receive college credits through St. Francis University.
She also teaches Spanish I, II, III, and middle school exploratory Spanish.
Jacob said McLaughlin’s contributions outside of the classroom are also significant. She is co-sponsor for Students Against Destructive Decisions (SADD) club.
“She really does go above and beyond, and that’s why I wanted to recognize her. Every time she can find something to connect to the students, whether it’s related to Spanish or not, or just their health and safety and well-being, she’s going to do it,” said Jacob. “She’s an advocate for kids, an advocate for California Area, and she’s just a tremendous all-around person.”
McLaughlin has always wanted to be a teacher.
“I always loved learning, reading and writing, and I had so many good teachers growing up. In high school, when I had to choose what I wanted to do, I chose to be a teacher, and I wanted to be in a high school because I liked teaching older kids,” said McLaughlin. “My Spanish and English teachers were so good – they expected a lot from us, but they always made it fun and that’s what I strive to do in my classroom.”
A graduate of Belle Vernon High School and California University of Pennsylvania, now PennWest, McLaughlin has been a teacher at California Area High School since 2017, when she was hired to teach Spanish and English. Prior to that, she worked as a substitute Spanish teacher in the Baldwin-Whitehall School District.
The Teacher As Hero award winners will receive a family membership to the National Liberty Museum, a guided tour of the museum for the teacher’s class, and the teacher’s statement of excellence featured in the museum’s 2022 Teacher as Hero exhibit.
Liz Saccardi, Chief Advancement Officer of the National Liberty Museum, said the teachers honored through the program “are everyday heroes who go above and beyond to motivate, inspire, and cheer on their students.”
McLaughlin said her students motivate her to be the best teacher that she can, and said she was happy that the students in her AP Spanish class attended the award ceremony at the high school.
“It’s been amazing to make connections with them and to see them grow over four years of high school,” said McLaughlin. “They make my job fun every single day.”
