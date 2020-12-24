Amy Palya, third grade teacher for St. John the Evangelist Regional Catholic School in Uniontown, uses unique ways to teach her students.
Most recently, she has been encouraging her students to learn their math facts by learning something new of her own: the ukulele.
Palya said she always wanted to learn the ukulele and finally decided to get one for her birthday. Around the same time, she introduced multiplication facts to her students, which can be difficult for them to remember. She told her students that learning can be as difficult for adults as for children and they need to practice too.
To demonstrate the importance of this, she told her students she was going to learn the ukulele and show them how much she improved by practicing every day.
“I hope that them seeing me practicing and trying and seeing my progression of getting better [at the ukulele] will encourage the students to practice their math facts at home as well,” she said.
Palya said her students were very excited to see the progression of her learning the ukulele. She brought the instrument in twice so far to show her students the first songs that she learned to play.
Christine Roskovensky, principal at the school, said she asked a few of the students whether their teacher’s method was helping them learn, and they all said they were encouraged by Palya’s dedication to learning.
“Each one of them that I talked to said, ‘If she can do it, we can do it. If she can play the ukulele and never did before, then we can learn our math facts. She practices a half hour every day, so we should practice a half hour every day,’” Roskovensky said. “They just really respond to her.”
Roskovensky said this is just one of many ways Palya has used innovative methods to teach her students and lead by example.
“She’s an excellent teacher and just tries so hard to reach these kids,” she said.
